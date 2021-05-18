Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 71,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,794,974.00. Also, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $259,779.00. Insiders have sold a total of 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $393,000.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35).

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

