Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Down to $23.62

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.62, but opened at $23.14. Oscar Health shares last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 850 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSCR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.67.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35).

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 71,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,794,974.00. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $14,285,154.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $329,682,000. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $197,719,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $170,032,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $68,378,000.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

