Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) SVP Sells $2,570,547.00 in Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oshkosh stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.03. 4,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,334. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $137.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.92.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after buying an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $54,680,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.