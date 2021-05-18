OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.00

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 4951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.75 million, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

