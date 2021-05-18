Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 3,500 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $148,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,402.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,751. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $66.96.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. Equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
