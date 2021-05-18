Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03. Owens Corning posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 188,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.33. The stock had a trading volume of 941,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,318. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.97.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

