Oxen 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $261,117.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $62.97 million and $261,117.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002867 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,485.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.26 or 0.07618160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.99 or 0.02472451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $272.74 or 0.00673678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00197434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.30 or 0.00763986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.03 or 0.00662032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.06 or 0.00575664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,239,847 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

