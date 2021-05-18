Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.88

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 1423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Biomedica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

