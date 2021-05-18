Oxygen (OXY) Market Capitalization Achieves $159.97 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $159.97 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00006495 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00020932 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000803 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,306,536 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

