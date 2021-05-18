PAC Protocol (PAC) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $148.85 million and approximately $226,429.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000980 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.37 or 0.00681243 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022802 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,517,157,078 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

