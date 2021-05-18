PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Shares Down 0.4%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 2,045 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70.

About PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD)

PAID, Inc develops online shipping and tax management tools. It operates through five segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant processing services, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services. The company offers AuctionInc, a suite of offers online shipping and tax management tools assisting businesses with e-commerce storefronts, shipping solutions, tax calculation, inventory management, and auction processing.

