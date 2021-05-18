PAID Network Price Reaches $1.60 on Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00003569 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $101.63 million and approximately $9.39 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00089773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.00421973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.85 or 0.00229056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $581.24 or 0.01294427 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00044544 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.