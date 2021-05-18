Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PALAF stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Paladin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.
About Paladin Energy
