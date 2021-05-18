Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PALAF stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Paladin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

