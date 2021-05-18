Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Lifted by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.11% of Palantir Technologies worth $47,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at $142,365,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,509,720 shares of company stock valued at $125,887,212 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.