Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.31 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of PLTR opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $5,493,478.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,509,720 shares of company stock valued at $125,887,212 over the last quarter.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.