Palladium Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 562.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,463 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.8% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,383 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $129.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

