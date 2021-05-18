Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90,390 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

A stock opened at $130.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

