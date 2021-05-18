Palladium Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

