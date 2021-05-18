Pan American Silver Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.96.

Shares of PAAS opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

