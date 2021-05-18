Panda Yield Trading 36.2% Lower This Week (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $327,041.53 and $18,548.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00099857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.75 or 0.01479737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00065015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00118930 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

