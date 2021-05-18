Pantos Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pantos has a total market cap of $6.88 million and $21,481.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00095535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00380847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.13 or 0.00234899 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005036 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $597.43 or 0.01401513 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00047127 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,550,650 coins. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

