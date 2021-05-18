PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

