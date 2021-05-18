Parachute Tops One Day Trading Volume of $361,460.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 96.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. Parachute has a total market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $361,460.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Parachute has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00080417 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001176 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,892,103 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.