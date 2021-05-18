Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 3,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.23% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRHC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRHC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.