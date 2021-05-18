Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $1.20 Million Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.13% of OrthoPediatrics worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 397,429 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 507,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 143,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,236,000 after acquiring an additional 110,290 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 86,709 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIDS stock opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

