Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Invests $1.67 Million in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.37% of Quantum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QMCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quantum by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Quantum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Quantum by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

QMCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quantum in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 2.55. Quantum Co. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

