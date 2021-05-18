Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 275,373 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.93. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

