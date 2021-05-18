Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.37

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 4357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRMRF shares. CIBC raised shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $14.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.85.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.01 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

