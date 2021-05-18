Paramount Resources (POU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Paramount Resources (TSE: POU):

5/6/2021 – Paramount Resources had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Paramount Resources had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$10.00.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 287,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,256. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.46 and a 1 year high of C$13.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.78.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,191.40.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

