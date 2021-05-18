Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.78

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.78 and traded as high as C$13.41. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$13.36, with a volume of 323,508 shares.

POU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Paramount Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,191.40.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

