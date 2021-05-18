Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $124.71 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $51.22 million and $124.71 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $39.75 or 0.00091364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00087737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.47 or 0.00410194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.77 or 0.00227002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004985 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.79 or 0.01295810 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00044400 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

