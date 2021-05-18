Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a report released on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.73 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.28.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$33.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$20.83 and a twelve month high of C$35.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.59%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

