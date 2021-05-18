Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.90 Million

Analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to announce sales of $352.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $346.00 million and the highest is $358.70 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $228.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on PKOH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.03 million, a P/E ratio of -155.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.