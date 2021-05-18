Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 144,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,142,000 after buying an additional 70,803 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,152,000 after buying an additional 63,527 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH stock opened at $316.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.96 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

