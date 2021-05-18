Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.56

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.56 and traded as high as C$40.68. Parkland shares last traded at C$40.65, with a volume of 294,119 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.56. The company has a market cap of C$5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 32.39.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 2.4500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parkland (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

