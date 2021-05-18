Patrick J. Haley Sells 14,593 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick J. Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95.

Shares of EXEL traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.34. 1,494,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exelixis by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after buying an additional 3,947,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $60,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $44,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exelixis by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after buying an additional 1,894,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Exelixis by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

