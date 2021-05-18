Patron Trading 19.8% Lower This Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Patron has a total market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $5,464.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Patron has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Patron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00099407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00022606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $638.33 or 0.01471752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00064368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00118553 BTC.

About Patron

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

