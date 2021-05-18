Patton Fund Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 33,437 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.99. The company had a trading volume of 78,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,534. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.97 and its 200 day moving average is $117.03.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.