Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,764,000 after buying an additional 68,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,950,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,645,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $149,074,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,362,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,793,000 after buying an additional 64,787 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.39. 6,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,800. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

