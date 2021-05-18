Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

DISCA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.64. 545,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,386,233. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,326.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DISCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

