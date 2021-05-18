Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 1,344 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Shares of TSLA traded up $10.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $587.49. The stock had a trading volume of 488,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,426,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $680.38 and a 200 day moving average of $674.00. The firm has a market cap of $565.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,158.29, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.