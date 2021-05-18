Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 957 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 40,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,062 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 133 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $490.95. 32,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,748. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $521.32 and a 200 day moving average of $519.14. The stock has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

