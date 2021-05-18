Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 9,647 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. First United Bank Trust bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 73,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 97,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

DHI stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.58. 44,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,767. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

