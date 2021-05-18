Patton Fund Management Inc. Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,658.52.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total value of $1,967,218.00. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,646 shares of company stock worth $15,066,134. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG stock traded up $12.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,344.34. 6,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,463.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,409.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $964.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

