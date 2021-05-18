Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Paychex posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Paychex stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,493. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $65.27 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 30,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

