Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Gap Up to $11.05

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $11.54. Paysafe shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 12,746 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSFE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

About Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

