Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $371.47 million.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.40. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.57.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSFE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.