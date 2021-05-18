PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Market Cap Tops $81.07 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $81.07 million and $686,483.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00101065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $655.40 or 0.01509826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00119296 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 649,554,152 coins and its circulating supply is 178,111,612 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

