Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.68.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of PEB opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,158 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after buying an additional 1,974,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after buying an additional 139,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,737,000 after buying an additional 481,059 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

