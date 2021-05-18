PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.30

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.39. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 60,190 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered PEDEVCO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $108.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 454,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,380.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,940,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,386,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 508,000 shares of company stock worth $767,900. Corporate insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PED. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.